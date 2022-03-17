Indiabulls Housing Finance CEO quits Dhani board

Indiabulls Housing Finance vice chairman, managing director and chief executive officer Gagan Banga on Monday resigned as non-executive director of Dhani Services board to fully focus on the mortgage firm.
“To enable me to fully focus my time on Indiabulls Housing Finance, I hereby resign from the board with immediate effect,” Banga was quoted as saying in an exchange filing by Indiabulls-owned Dhani.
This comes after users complained that unknown third parties had misused their PAN card details to seek loans on Dhani app.
Some said that they have got show-cause notices for loans they never took. Complainants added that their credit scores have also been impacted.
Banga’s resignation coincides with Sameer Gehlaut resigning from the non-executive director post of Indiabulls Housing Finance, with effect from March 14.
"l had through my promoter companies recently sold 11.9% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance and now own 9.71% which I intend to hold as a public shareholder to participate in the firm's growth story," Gehlaut wrote in his resignation letter.He will also be resigning from the board by the end of the current financial year.