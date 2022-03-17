Indiabulls Housing Finance CEO quits Dhani board

Gagan Banga, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd vice-chairman, managing director and CEO.

Indiabulls Housing Finance vice chairman, managing director and chief executive officer Gagan Banga on Monday resigned as non-executive director of Dhani Services board to fully focus on the mortgage firm.

“To enable me to fully focus my time on Indiabulls Housing Finance, I hereby resign from the board with immediate effect,” Banga was quoted as saying in an exchange filing by Indiabulls-owned Dhani.

This comes after users complained that unknown third parties had misused their PAN card details to seek loans on Dhani app.

Some said that they have got show-cause notices for loans they never took. Complainants added that their credit scores have also been impacted.

Banga’s resignation coincides with Sameer Gehlaut resigning from the non-executive director post of Indiabulls Housing Finance, with effect from March 14.

"l had through my promoter companies recently sold 11.9% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance and now own 9.71% which I intend to hold as a public shareholder to participate in the firm's growth story," Gehlaut wrote in his resignation letter.

He will also be resigning from the board by the end of the current financial year.