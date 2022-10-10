English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bank of Maharashtra raises lending rate by 20 bps; EMIs to become costlier

    The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 per cent or 20 basis points across tenors. The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier.

    The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.80 per cent from Monday, as against 7.60 per cent. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.

    The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.20 per cent each in the range of 7.30 to 7.70 per cent. The hike has been effected in their benchmark rate linked to the repo rate, which was increased by half a percentage point to 5.9 per cent last month by the Reserve Bank of India.

    Many banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have already adjusted their lending rates after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank of Maharashtra #basis points #Business #Companies #EMI
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 02:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.