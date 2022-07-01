English
    Bajaj Auto sales at 3,47,004 units in June

    Domestic sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) declined 15 per cent to 1,38,351 units last month from 1,61,836 units in June 2021, it said in a statement on Friday.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Bajaj Auto sales remained flat at 3,47,004 units in June as compared to 3,46,136 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) declined 15 per cent to 1,38,351 units last month from 1,61,836 units in June 2021, it said in a statement on Friday.

    Exports, however, spiked 13 per cent to 2,08,653 units over 1,84,300 vehicles in June 2021. Total two-wheeler volumes, including exports, in June 2022 stood at 3,15,948 vehicles, an increase of 2 per cent over 3,10,578 units in the same month a year ago.

    But, domestic two-wheeler sales fell 20 per cent at 1,25,083 vehicles as against 1,55,640 units in June 2021, as per the statement. Two-wheeler exports last month grew 23 per cent to 1,90,865 units as compared to 1,54,938 vehicles in the year-ago period.

    Total commercial vehicles sales declined 13 per cent in the month to 31,056 units as compared to 35,558 vehicles in June 2021, the company said.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 12:02 pm
