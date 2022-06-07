English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Badminton-U.S. Open called off due to COVID-related organisational complications

    The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Tuesday that this year's US Open has been cancelled owing to COVID-19-related organisational issues.

    Reuters
    June 07, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday this year's U.S. Open has been cancelled due to organisational complications caused by COVID-19.

    The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from Oct. 4-9.

    "USA Badminton concluded that it was no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of COVID-19," badminton's governing body said in a statement.

    This is the third straight edition of the tournament to have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

    The Indonesia Masters starts later on Tuesday.

    Close
    (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
    Reuters
    Tags: #badminton #Badminton World Federation #Covid #Sports #US Open
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 04:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.