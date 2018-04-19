App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid Dabur India: Akash Jain

"Dabur India is fairly valued at current valuations. We do not expect any major upside. Investors may avoid it as it has already discounted next 2 years earnings growth," says Akash Jain, Vice-president, Equity Research at Ajcon Global Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Akash Jain

Dabur India is fairly valued at current valuations. We do not expect any major upside. Investors may avoid it as it has already discounted next 2 years earnings growth.

The company’s performance in Q3FY18 was satisfactory. Segments like oral care, hair oil and health supplements clocked growth of 23 percent, 16.7 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively. On the other hand, foods reported flat numbers on a very high base. International sales grew 5 percent on a constant currency (CC) basis.

It has completed acquisition of two South Africa-based companies -- D&A Cosmetics Proprietary Ltd and Atlanta Body & Health Products Proprietary Ltd. - through its subsidiary. The company had last year announced that it will acquire the two personal care products companies in South Africa for a total cash consideration of 50 million rands (about Rs 25 crore).

Akash Jain
Akash Jain
Vice President Equity (Research)|Ajcon Global Services Ltd

Dabur India said its wholly owned subsidiary Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc has acquired 100 percent share capital of the companies. Accordingly, both the companies have become step down wholly owned subsidiary companies of Dabur India Ltd, it added. It would be interesting to see that how these acquisitions pan out in the form of new synergies added and its effect on bottomline.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice-president, Equity Research at Ajcon Global Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Dabur India #Stocks Views

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.