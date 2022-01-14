MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Aurobindo Pharma gets warning letter from USFDA for API facility

The action follows the recent inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in August 2021, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Hyderabad-based Unit I, an API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing facility.

The action follows the recent inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in August 2021, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

"The company believes that this will not impact the existing business from this facility," it noted. The drugmaker stated that it will be engaging with the regulator and is fully committed to resolving the issue at the earliest.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, it noted.

A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations. The letter identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.

Close

The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provides directions and a timeframe of its plans for correction. FDA then checks to ensure that the company’s corrections are adequate.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #API facility #Aurobindo Pharma #BSE #Business #Compnies #USFDA
first published: Jan 14, 2022 10:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.