English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Audi logs 49% sales growth at 1,765 units from January to June

    The growth was driven by a robust demand for new products and continued demand for Audi e-tron electric vehicles range, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, Audi A6 and S/RS models, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    Audi Logo (Representative Image)

    Audi Logo (Representative Image)


    German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported 49 per cent growth in retail sales at 1,765 units in January June period this year in India. Audi India had retailed 1,181 units in the same period last year.


    The growth was driven by a robust demand for new products and continued demand for Audi e-tron electric vehicles range, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, Audi A6 and S/RS models, the company said in a statement.


    The first six months of 2022 have seen a healthy sales growth of 49 percent. We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles, the Audi e-tron 50 and 55, the Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi e-tron GT range,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.


    He further said, ”Our petrol powered portfolio including the Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022.”

    The company is now all geared up to launch its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L, in India on July 12 this year, Dhillon said. Audi India said there is a continued demand and strong order bank for its products in 2022.

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #Audi #demand #sales growth
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 12:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.