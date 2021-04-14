Astral Poly Technik Q4 PAT seen up 75.4% YoY to Rs 119 cr: Sharekhan

Astral Poly Technik Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 127 percent to Rs 2097 on February 24 from 924 on March 31, 2021. MC Technical rating as on February 25 shows that on Daily: Very Bullish, Weekly: Very Bullish and, Monthly: Bullish. (for more detail click here)

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Astral Poly Technik to report net profit at Rs 119 crore up 75.4% year-on-year (up 37.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 41.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 942 crore, according to Sharekhan.

