you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Apollo TeleHealth globally becomes first to get ISO 13131:2021 certification

A press release from the Apollo Hospitals Group said on Friday that the certification provides direction with a focus on the quality and risk management methods required to define guidelines for distinct remote health and care services and it belongs to a class of standards that provides flexible, general guidelines that support innovation in healthcare.

PTI
December 10, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

Apollo TeleHealth, a multi-specialty telemedicine network, has become the first-ever organisation in the world to attain the certification of ISO 13131:2021 presented by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

Prathap C. Reddy, founder-chairman of the group, said, "We invest heavily in quality programmes and this certification recognises our industry leadership in developing and deploying user-friendly technological solutions and the high standard for medical services across our platform."

By achieving certification of ISO 13131:2021, Apollo TeleHealth has demonstrated that it has adopted the best practice for its telehealth services, a requirement for delivering safe healthcare from a distance.

While the certification offers recommendations on standards that can be used to help in the development of telehealth services, the responsibility for developing appropriate guidelines for each health service remains with each organisation, the release said.

Achieving the certification of this standard showcases a provider’s capability of managing quality, safety, and patient data security effectively in this new age of telehealth service provisions, it added.
PTI
