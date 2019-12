Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of Related Party Transaction under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : NSE Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.