Shakti Pumps receives patent for inventing ‘Shakti Slip Start Synchronous Run Motor’

Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, 30 August 2022: Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, the nation’s leading manufacturer of energy-efficient pumps and motors, has received its second patent during FY23 for creating Shakti Slip Start Synchronous Run Motor. Shakti Pumps received this patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In addition to this patent, the company had received its maiden patent on 4 April, 2022 for creating ‘A Unidirectional Solar Water Pump with Grid-tied Power Generation’ system. Now, with this patent, Shakti Pumps strong in-house research and development capabilities are yet again displayed which also provides them a strong edge over peers. The product is one of its kind and has a breakthrough retrofit, super-efficient motor technology duly available in both surface and submersible categories. The patented motor is 5-10 percent more efficient and has up to 15 percent more power factor than a conventional induction motor and, therefore, is a retrofit and reduced carbon footprint alternative to line-run induction motors. This Motor would enable the customers in reducing their electricity bills and ultimately help in dropping the losses of power companies, claimed Shakti Pumps.

Sharing his views on this vital development, Dinesh Patidar, Chairman and Managing Director, said: “We feel extremely happy to announce that the company received its second patent for developing a “high starting torque energy efficient motor”. We are constantly applying new technologies and innovating products in pumps, motors and power electronics division. We made a strong platform with our latest equipped R&D infrastructure backed with knowledgeable technical staff. We already have filed for 27 more patents in India and abroad and that showcases our commitment towards renewable energy solutions through innovation.”

The company began its business as a core pumping solutions firm and went on to manufacture India’s first ever 100 percent stainless-steel pumps and energy-efficient motors. It was also awarded with India’s first BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) five star rated pumps and today has over 260 pump models which have been certified with 5-star ratings by BEE. With more than three decades of experience in the pumping industry, Shakti Pumps is one of the most quality-driven and cost-competitive pump manufacturers in the world and holds dominating position in the domestic solar pumps industry with more than 35 percent market share in KUSUM scheme. The company has committed itself to several ongoing research and development projects leading to development and creation of new-age energy-efficient pumping products and solutions.

Shakti Pumps is one of the largest and most prestigious companies in domestic and global markets. It is renowned for developing high-efficiency products offering advanced water-pumping solutions. These new-age products include solar energy-operated pumps, electric pumps and solutions in agriculture and industrial & commercial sector.

