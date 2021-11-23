MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

SEBI defers 50:50-margins rules for F&Os in new circular

From February 28, 2022, to trade in the derivatives market, an investor will need to hold 50 per cent of the value in her account as margin

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
This is largely to protect investors from massive swings in times of extreme stress or during bull runs (File image: Reuters)

This is largely to protect investors from massive swings in times of extreme stress or during bull runs (File image: Reuters)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has postponed the implementation of the 50 percent cash-margin rule for futures and options (F&O) traders and credit-default swaps (CDS) segment to February 28, 2022, from the earlier deadline of December 1, 2021. 

The regulator cited investor interest, and market regulation and development as reasons for the deferment, in its recently issued circular.

Earlier rules allowed investors to cover their margins entirely with their securities. But, from 2022, they will need to keep 50 per cent of the value in cash in their account as margins to trade in these segments.

This is largely to protect investors from massive swings, and the high risks and perils of leverage, during times of extreme market volatility, stress and a bull run.

However, many have warned against the flipside of this regulation. They say it can lead to reduced liquidity in the market and can even upend the market's fundamental price-discovery mechanism. Both outcomes could significantly impact market volumes, said many brokers and traders.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #credit default swaps (CDS) #futures and options (F&O) #SEBI
first published: Nov 23, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.