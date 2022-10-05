English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Robotics startup Miko acquires AI firm Square Off

    With the acquisition, Miko is planning to expand its product line beyond the AI robot companions that it has developed

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    October 05, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

    Robotics startup Miko has acquired a majority stake in AI-based automated board games startup Square Off for an undisclosed deal amount.

    With the acquisition, Miko is planning to expand its product line beyond the AI robot companions that it has developed.

    “Miko’s eponymous kids robots use AI to deliver playful learning experiences for children ages 5 and older,” the company said in a media statement on October 5.

    Founded in 2015, Miko is a consumer robotics company that caters to educators, engineers, psychologists, and content developers. The company has more than 230 employees globally and offices in the innovation hubs of Silicon Valley, London, and Mumbai.

    “The move is a natural fit for two companies that share a passion for robotics and learning,” said Sneh Vaswani, Miko co-founder and CEO.

    Close

    Square Off’s interactive boards, which build cognitive skills via games such as chess, use robotics and AI to adapt to the player’s level of expertise, the statement said.

    “AI is the future of play, and Square Off’s innovation has transformed how players young and old interact with chess and other board games,” Vaswani said. “We’re excited to help Square Off continue accelerating its growth."
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    Tags: #AI #Miko #Robotics
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 04:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.