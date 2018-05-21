App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 21, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netvista Information Technology’s board meeting to be held on May 30, 2018

We wish to inform you that the 2nd /2018-19 meeting of the Board of Directors of Netvista Venture schedule to be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at its Corporate Office at 407 Cresent Royal, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400 053.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 ("Listing Regulation "), We wish to inform you that the 2nd /2018-19 meeting of the Board of Directors of Netvista Venture Limited (Formerly Known as: - Netvista Information Technology Ltd) schedule to be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at its Corporate Office at 407 Cresent Royal, Andheri West, 400 053- MumbaiSource : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.