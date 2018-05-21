Netvista Information Technology’s board meeting to be held on May 30, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 ("Listing Regulation "), We wish to inform you that the 2nd /2018-19 meeting of the Board of Directors of Netvista Venture Limited (Formerly Known as: - Netvista Information Technology Ltd) schedule to be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at its Corporate Office at 407 Cresent Royal, Andheri West, 400 053- MumbaiSource : BSE