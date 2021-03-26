English
Govt extends validity of driving license, vehicle registration certificates till June 30

The decision comes in the light of citizens, transporters and various other organizations facing difficulty in renewing their documents due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yaruqhullah Khan
March 26, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Representative Image.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on March 26 extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving license, registration certificate and permits till June 30, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The government in a notification today said that due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and steps taken by different state governments to prevent the spread of the virus, all the vehicle documents whose extension of validity could not be, or was not likely to be granted due to lockdown or COVID-19, shall be treated valid till June 30, 2021.

The road ministry added that all vehicle documents that have expired since Feb 1, 2020 or would expire by June 30, 2021 will also be treated as valid till June 30.

The ministry has advised enforcement authorities to treat such documents valid.
first published: Mar 26, 2021 03:15 pm

