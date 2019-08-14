Govt appoints VG Somani as new Drug Controller General

The government on August 14 appointed VG Somani as Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). DCGI heads the Indian drug regulatory body the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), whose functions include ensuring the quality of drugs and cosmetics sold in the country, approval of new drugs and regulating clinical trials.

Somani is currently Joint Drugs Controller of India.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr VG Somani, Joint Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO, to the post of DCGI, in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC, on deputation basis, for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post," the government said in a statement.

Somani had to compete with S Eswara Reddy for the top post at the Indian drug regulatory body. Reddy currently holds the position of DCGI on an ad-hoc basis.