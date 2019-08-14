App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt appoints VG Somani as new Drug Controller General

Somani is currently Joint Drugs Controller of India.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

The government on August 14 appointed VG Somani as Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). DCGI heads the Indian drug regulatory body the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), whose functions include ensuring the quality of drugs and cosmetics sold in the country, approval of new drugs and regulating clinical trials.

Somani is currently Joint Drugs Controller of India.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr VG Somani, Joint Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO, to the post of DCGI, in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC, on deputation basis, for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post," the government said in a statement.

Close

Somani had to compete with S Eswara Reddy for the top post at the Indian drug regulatory body. Reddy currently holds the position of DCGI on an ad-hoc basis.

related news

The appointment of Somani will end the wait of having full-time DCGI for last two years. Reddy was initially appointed interim DCGI in February 2018 for three months, and since then has been continuing on quarterly extensions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Announcements #Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.