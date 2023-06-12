English
    Diageo India's Deepika Warrier steps down as chief marketing officer

    Warrier worked wirh Diageo India for three year, prior to which she was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director With NourishCo Beverages Limited, a Pepsico-Tata Global Beverages JV.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 12, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
    Deepik Warrier worked with Diageo India for three years

    Deepika Warrier, former Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo India, has reportedly left the company, according to media reports. Prior to her role at Diageo, she served as the chief executive officer and managing director at NourishCo Beverages Limited, a notable joint venture between Pepsico and Tata Global Beverages.

    She was also associated with Pepsicio through multiple leadership roles and is also an advisory board member for Social Alpha, which is a developmental platform for science and tech innovation startups.

    Ruchira Jaitley will further take over from Warrier in Diageo.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 12, 2023 11:20 am