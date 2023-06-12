Diageo India's Deepika Warrier steps down as chief marketing officer

Deepik Warrier worked with Diageo India for three years

Deepika Warrier, former Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo India, has reportedly left the company, according to media reports. Prior to her role at Diageo, she served as the chief executive officer and managing director at NourishCo Beverages Limited, a notable joint venture between Pepsico and Tata Global Beverages.

She was also associated with Pepsicio through multiple leadership roles and is also an advisory board member for Social Alpha, which is a developmental platform for science and tech innovation startups.

Ruchira Jaitley will further take over from Warrier in Diageo.