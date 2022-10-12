English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Deeptech EV startup Vecmocon raises $5.2 million funding led by Tiger Global and Blume Ventures

    Vecmocon was founded in 2016 by Peeyush Asati, Shivam Wankhede, and Adarshkumar B, alumni of IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and ISB respectively

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    Bengaluru / October 12, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

    Deeptech electric vehicle (EV) solutions startup Vecmocon has raised $5.2 million (around Rs 43 crore) in its latest funding round led by Tiger Global and Blume Ventures.

    Vecmocon was founded in 2016 by Peeyush Asati, Shivam Wankhede, and Adarshkumar B, alumni of IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and ISB respectively.

    The core team has expertise in battery modelling, components design, systems architecture, embedded software, and data science.

    “We plan to utilise this fundraise to invest primarily in team and tech,” said Asati.

    Vecmocon’s connected battery management systems, vehicle intelligence modules, motor controllers, and other products power 5,000 EVs.

    Close

    The company also offers products to original equipment makers (OEMs) such as maintenance management software with mobile-based diagnostics and fleet manager.

    The firm, based out of Delhi and incubated at IIT Delhi and ISB, had previously raised $300,000.

     
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    Tags: #funding #investment #Tiger Global
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.