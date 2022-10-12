Deeptech EV startup Vecmocon raises $5.2 million funding led by Tiger Global and Blume Ventures

Deeptech electric vehicle (EV) solutions startup Vecmocon has raised $5.2 million (around Rs 43 crore) in its latest funding round led by Tiger Global and Blume Ventures.

Vecmocon was founded in 2016 by Peeyush Asati, Shivam Wankhede, and Adarshkumar B, alumni of IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and ISB respectively.

The core team has expertise in battery modelling, components design, systems architecture, embedded software, and data science.

“We plan to utilise this fundraise to invest primarily in team and tech,” said Asati.

Vecmocon’s connected battery management systems, vehicle intelligence modules, motor controllers, and other products power 5,000 EVs.

The company also offers products to original equipment makers (OEMs) such as maintenance management software with mobile-based diagnostics and fleet manager.

The firm, based out of Delhi and incubated at IIT Delhi and ISB, had previously raised $300,000.