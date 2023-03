Anant Goenka

Anant Goenka has resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CEAT Tyres, with effect from March 31, 2023. He will be replaced by Arnab Banerjee, the company's COO.

Anant Goenka has been elevated to the rank of Vice Chairman of CEAT Ltd. He will be leading the RPG Group’s entry into the new business segments.

CEAT has appointed Arnab Banerjee as the MD & CEO for a tenure of two years starting April 1, 2023.

