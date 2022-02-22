Air India rushes Dreamliner B-787 to Ukraine to evacuate nationals amid standoff with Russia

Air India flight. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

A Dreamliner B-787 aircraft was deployed by Air India last night to bring back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine which faces an invasion from Russia.

With a capacity of over 200 seats, the plane is supposed to land back in Delhi tonight. Reportedly, around 20,000 Indians including students live in Ukraine.

Air India had earlier announced on February 18 that it would fly three Vande Bharat Mission flights between India and Ukraine. The planes will fly in and out of Boryspil International Airport which is also Ukraine's largest airport in Kyiv, the conflicted country's capital, and are scheduled for February 22, 24, and 26.

This is in addition to other airlines like Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, and more continuing their operations, after the cap on the number of flights and seats between the two countries was lifted to accelerate evacuation of Indians.

Air India will also operate flights PS1395 and PS393 from Kyiv to Delhi on February 25 and 27 and March 6.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) recently also announced additional Air India flights from Ukraine to help those who wish to return to India.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Kremlin recognising two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered troops to march in those areas.

Any attempts to establish peace in the region were further decimated by Putin signing mutual aid and friendship agreements with rebel leaders of those regions.