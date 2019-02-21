App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alstom wins Rs 580 cr worth contract for Bangalore Metro

It is Alstom's largest third-rail electrification contract in India, the comany said. Phase II encompasses extension of Bangalore Metro's existing North-South and East-West corridors, translating to a substantial increase in the reach of the metro and reduction of road congestion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Alstom has been awarded a Rs 580 crore contract by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to provide power supply and traction electrification for the 33-kilometre extension to Bangalore Metro under Phase II.

It is Alstom's largest third-rail electrification contract in India, the comany said. Phase II encompasses extension of Bangalore Metro's existing North-South and East-West corridors, translating to a substantial increase in the reach of the metro and reduction of road congestion.

The scope of the contract includes engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 750V DC third-rail traction electrification, the construction of 30 33kV/415V auxiliary substations, 26 33kV/750V DC traction substations and a 33kV cable distribution network along the viaduct.

Alstom would work on integrating this new infrastructure with the existing system on the Phase I lines including augmentation of SCADA system, a company statement said. The execution of the project would be completed in five phases with the commissioning of the first 6.5-kilometre stretch expected by the end of 2019.

related news

"Alstom's footprint in systems and infrastructure is growing rapidly, and this project will give us an opportunity to extend our cutting-edge capabilities and solutions to our customer," Alstom Managing Director, India & South Asia, Alain Spohr said. Managing Director of BMRCL, Ajay Seth said the new line, once commissioned, would bring in much needed flexibility in the network while significantly reducing vehicular traffic in the city.

This is the second major contract win for Alstom in Bengaluru. In 2009, Alstom won the contract to provide the U200 signalling and telecommunications solution for 42 kilometres of track comprising Bangalore Metro Phase I, completed in 2017.

Globally, Alstom designs, builds, delivers, tests and commissions all types of rail electrification infrastructure with a strong focus on customer needs and the capability of offering maintenance of the entire system..
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Alstom #Bangalore metro #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.