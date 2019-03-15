Allahabad High Court grants bail to Paytm's Sonia Dhawan

Sonia Dhawan, former senior Paytm executive and the long time secretary of founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been released on bail by the Allahabad High Court after spending almost five months in judicial custody.

Dhawan, along with her husband Rupak Jain and an administration resource Devender Kumar, were arrested for allegedly being part of an extortion bid against Sharma in October.

Ajay Shekhar Sharma, brother of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had earlier told Moneycontrol that a person named Rohit Chomwal from Kolkata had tried to extort Rs 20 crore by threatening to leak "some photos and personal financial details" of his brother at the behest of Dhawan.

Chomal had apparently taken the names of Dhawan, Jain and Kumar as the people behind the plot.

While Jain was granted bail by Allahabad High Court, Dhawan's bail plea was rejected by the Surajpur district court last month.

Her lawyer had then moved the Allahabad High Court which accepted her bail application on March 5.

"Applicant while claiming innocence has laid stress on fact that there is nothing concrete emerging against the applicant and it cannot be said that the applicant ever indulged in any illegal activity secretly obtaining any data from the laptop of any device of the informant or his company and she never blackmailed as such. There is no active role assigned to the applicant. Suppositional charges have been levelled, which allegations cannot stand concrete," read the order copy, which has been sourced by Moneycontrol from the website of Allahabad High Court.

"Learned AGA has opposed prayer for bail. However, he has not disputed the aforesaid facts. Without entering into the merit of the case but considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of the accusation and the severity of punishment in case of conviction and the nature of supporting evidence, reasonable apprehension of tampering with witness or apprehension of threat to the complainant and prima facie satisfaction of the court in support of the charge, the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," it added.

While Dhawan or her family didn't not immediately respond to calls or messages, a person privy to the development said that her release happened on March 11.