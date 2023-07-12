English
    Alkem Laboratories Q1 PAT seen up 135.1% YoY to Rs 299.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

    July 12, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceutical sector. The brokerage house expects Alkem Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 299.7 crore up 135.1% year-on-year (up 188.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,847.5 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 100.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 407.7 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 12, 2023 12:24 pm