Akshay Kumar's brand value grows 55%, yet he's behind this man on powerful celebrity list

Here are the top 10 of India's most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values from a report released by Duff & Phelps.

1/10 Duff & Phelps released the fifth edition of their Celebrity Brand Valuation Report on February 5, 2020. The report ranks India's most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts. Here are the top 10 ranking Indian celebrities according to the report. (Image: Reuters)

2/10 Rank 10 | The new favorite in the list, Ayushmann Khurrana grabbed the 10th spot with his brand value standing at $40.3 million (Image: Reuters)

3/10 Rank 9 | The former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a three-place jump from last year's rank of 12 to 9th spot with his brand value at $41.2 million. (Image: Reuters)

4/10 Rank 8 | Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's rank slipped to eighth, from seventh last year, with a value of $42.5 million. (Image: Reuters)

5/10 Rank 7 | Alia Bhatt took the seventh position with current value at $45.8 million. (Image: Reuters)

6/10 Rank 6 | Salman Khan continued to hold on to the number sixth spot, with a brand value of $55.7 million. (Image: Reuters)

7/10 Rank 5 | Shah Rukh Khan retained the fifth position with $66.1 million brand value. (Image: Reuters)

8/10 Rank 3 | Slipped from the second position, Deepika Padukone shared the third rank with Ranveer Singh, with brand value of $93.5 million each. Since the power couple occupy rank 3, there isn't any rank 4. (Image: @deepikapadukone)

9/10 Rank 2| Akshay Kumar jumped one spot to claim second place in the list with brand value of $104.5 million, at a growth of 55.3 percent. (Image: Reuters)

10/10 Rank 1 | Virat Kohli emerged as the biggest celebrity brand in India retaining the top position for the third consecutive year. With a 39 percent increase, Kohli's brand value rose to $237.5 million in 2019. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 07:43 am