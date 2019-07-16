Aishwarya Rai Bachchan invests in air purifier startup Ambee

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her mother Vrinda KR, has invested in environmental intelligence startup Ambee, according to a Business Insider report.

Bachchan has made an angel investment of Rs 50 lakh in the Bengaluru-based startup, according to documents viewed by the news website.

Other Bollywood actors who have recently invested in startups include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar.

Chopra has invested in dating app Bumble India, Bhatt in fashion technology startup StyleCracker, Kumar in firness technology startup GOQii and Padukone in Drum Foods International, which makes Epigamia yoghurt.

This is Bachchan’s second known investment in clean technology. Around 10 years back, she had invested in wind power projects in Maharashtra.

Ambee is a product of Datair Technology, a company founded in 2017 by Akshay Joshi, Jaideep Singh and Madhusudan Anand. The company monitors air quality and has so far installed over a 100 sensors in Bengaluru.

Ambee’s last round of funding came from Venture Catalysts in December 2018. Former Google India Managing Director Rajan Anandan has previously invested in the company.