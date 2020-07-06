App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel deploys cloud-based VoLTE network powered by Nokia software products

The network supports over 110 million customers, which makes it "the largest cloud-based VoLTE network in India and the largest Nokia-run VoLTE in the world," a statement by Nokia said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nokia on Monday said its software products are powering Bharti Airtel's Voice over LTE (VoLTE) network in India.  As part of its 'cloudification strategy', Airtel will deploy Nokia's CloudBand Infrastructure Software.

The network supports over 110 million customers, which makes it "the largest cloud-based VoLTE network in India and the largest Nokia-run VoLTE in the world," a statement by Nokia said.

Airtel has deployed India's largest open cloud-based VoLTE network with Nokia software products, the statement said adding the cloud-based VoLTE deployment allows Airtel to provide its mobile customers faster and more reliable, cost-efficient call connectivity.

Close

The solution, which will cover all 22 telecom service areas in India, uses commercial 'Off-the-Shelf' IT hardware with cloud-based Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), consuming much less power and space compared to the traditional 2G/3G Circuit Switched legacy core, it said.

related news

The solution enables Airtel to free up spectrum by ramping down its 3G network, allowing the operator to use the freed up radiowaves to deploy 4G/LTE services for better speed and capacity.

As part of its cloudification strategy, Airtel will also deploy Nokia's CloudBand Infrastructure Software with the aim to create new revenue opportunities for 5G and internet-connected devices, it said.

CloudBand will enable Airtel to lay the foundation for 5G networks and deliver new digital services with greater agility and ensure a reliable and high-performing network for delivering improved customer experience.

"CloudBand is an open, scalable, flexible platform that will allow Airtel to adapt network capacity in accordance with changing consumption patterns in real-time and in a cost-efficient manner," the statement added.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, said, “The country's largest open cloud-based VoLTE network is a major milestone in Airtel's journey. Our objective is to reap the benefits of cloud solutions to simplify our architecture and enable faster delivery of innovative services, ultimately delivering an enhanced customer experience.”

Commenting on the development, Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer, said, “Nokia's carrier-grade cloud software solutions drive simplicity and flexibility and will further strengthen Airtel's solid 5G network foundation and transition to innovative digital solutions that are customer and experience centric.”
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Bharati Airtel #Business #Nokia #Technology #VoLTE

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.