English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Airports in tier-2, 3 cities continue to outpace bigger peers in passenger traffic

In January, 14 airports in tier 2 and 3 cities, including in Nasik, Jharsguda, Tirupati and Gorapkhpur saw higher passenger traffic than a year ago.

Prince Mathews Thomas
February 26, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
A trial landing being done at Kalaburagi airport

A trial landing being done at Kalaburagi airport

Airports in India's smaller cities and towns continue to defy the larger industry trend of a slow recovery, with more joining the list of those who now have surpassed pre-COVID-19 numbers.

From 13 airports in December, the list has now become longer with the addition of Tirupati in January. The 14 airports reported higher footfalls in the first month of the year, as compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

On the other hand, none of the airports in India's metros are close to achieving the feat.

Who are on the top

Tezpur in Assam saw the highest increase in passenger traffic, with a jump of 210 percent in January 2021. Kalaburagi in Karnataka reported the second-highest increase at 72.5 percent.

Close

Related stories

The small city, which is also known as Gulbarga, has been one of the successful case studies for regional connectivity. Its airport was launched in November 2019, and now has two airlines operating from it - Star Air and Alliance Air.

To know more about Kalaburagi's rise, read: The anatomy of a small airport: Kalaburagi airport is among India's fastest growing

Some of the other airports that have seen high growth include Hindon, Nasik and Jharsguda.

The trend in these smaller cities is in stark contrast to the overall numbers. In January, overall passenger traffic recovery slowed down to 5.5 percent, from December. This is the slowest growth in monthly traffic since domestic flights resumed in May, after the lockdown in March.

Airlines continue to operate under a capacity cap of 80 percent. At the same time many of them, including IndiGo, Spicejet and regional ones like Star Air, are slowly ramping up capacity to the maximum limit.

Aircraft movement

That is one reason why in terms of aircraft movement, more airports make it to the list. Like in December, in January too, 21 airports saw more aircraft movement, measured in landings and take-offs, than in pre-COVID-19 times.

Kalaburagi, Cuddapah, Dimapur and Gorakhpur were some of the airports that saw the highest growth in aircraft movement.

While the growth, both in traffic and aircraft movement, is encouraging for the industry, the next two months would be crucial. "There is a recent surge in infection numbers in some of the cities. One needs to see how this impacts travel sentiment. If the vaccination drive scales up considerably, that should help," said a senior executive from the industry.
Prince Mathews Thomas heads the corporate bureau of Moneycontrol. He has been covering the business world for 16 years, having worked in The Hindu Business Line, Forbes India, Dow Jones Newswires, The Economic Times, Business Standard and The Week. A Chevening scholar, Prince has also authored The Consolidators, a book on second generation entrepreneurs.
TAGS: #air passenger traffic #airports #aviation
first published: Feb 26, 2021 07:26 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.