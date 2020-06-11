App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After tasting success in US, edutech startup Quizizz makes India debut

As coronavirus forces teachers to move classes online, the company is hoping its technology will be adopted rapidly in India like it was in the US.

Pratik Bhakta

Bengaluru-headquartered edutech startup Quizizz launched in India on June 11, hoping to emulate in its home country its impressive performance in the United States as coronavirus forces teachers to take their classrooms online.

What started as a mission to make education fun four years ago has today been adopted by half of the schools in the US, the company says.

The founders, BITS Pilani graduates Ankit Gupta and Deepak Joy Cheenath, are hoping to see a repeat in India. Quizizz is backed by Nexus Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners.

Close

“We offer a platform that allows teachers to convert assignments more into a form of a game or a quiz, this helps students concentrate easily on assignments and makes learning fun,” said Gupta.

related news

The platform makes assignments competitive by introducing leaderboards, memes and other such tools. As they complete the assignments, students are graded automatically. Teachers just have to keep track of the weak points of the students that come out through these assignments.

The company said that it gets around 50 million monthly active users globally, with millions of teachers and 1.2 billion questions being solved by students every month.

“We are offering the product in 12 different languages and have also onboarded support staff to help teachers in understanding the product better,” Gupta said.

Teachers can sign up, look up their content library for suitable assignments, or customise them according to their requirements. Once an assignment is created, a code needs to be generated and shared with the children. They can click on the link and do the assignments online.

“We are looking for teachers to adopt it. Since it is a free platform, eventually we can reach out to schools for all their assignments as well,” Gupta said.

The company is still early on the revenue front but is hoping to make money through paid products and also by introducing corporate-learning programs.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Edutech #India #Quizizz #Startup #US

