PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ads Showing Online Games And Fantasy Sports Will Now Need To Add Disclaimers: Government

Any ad on any medium should not show any person below 18 years playing such games for real money winnings

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 05:24 PM IST

The Ministry of Information on Broadcast has issued an order that directs all broadcast and print ads that showcase online games and fantasy sports to now carry disclaimers.

According to the order, no gaming advertisements may depict any person under the age of 18 or those who appear under the age of 18 engaged in playing a game of "Online gaming with real money winnings".

Further, they must also not suggest that those belonging to this age group can play such games.

The order also says that print ads must carry the following disclaimer:

Print ads henceforth on online games and fantasy sports are required to carry a disclaimer that "playing these games may involve financial risk & can be addictive".

Close

Related stories

It is also mandatory that the disclaimer should not occupy less than 20% of the space of the print ad.

As for audio and visual ads, the disclaimer should come after the ad and should be in the same language.  Also, the audio be should be in a normal voice.

Any ad on any medium should not show any person below 18 years playing such games for real money winnings, it said.

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar said this has been issued to ensure that advertisement on online gaming and fantasy sports is not misleading.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ads #Advertising #India #online advertising
first published: Dec 5, 2020 05:24 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.