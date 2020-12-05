Ads Showing Online Games And Fantasy Sports Will Now Need To Add Disclaimers: Government

The Ministry of Information on Broadcast has issued an order that directs all broadcast and print ads that showcase online games and fantasy sports to now carry disclaimers.

According to the order, no gaming advertisements may depict any person under the age of 18 or those who appear under the age of 18 engaged in playing a game of "Online gaming with real money winnings".

Further, they must also not suggest that those belonging to this age group can play such games.

The order also says that print ads must carry the following disclaimer:

Print ads henceforth on online games and fantasy sports are required to carry a disclaimer that "playing these games may involve financial risk & can be addictive".

It is also mandatory that the disclaimer should not occupy less than 20% of the space of the print ad.

As for audio and visual ads, the disclaimer should come after the ad and should be in the same language. Also, the audio be should be in a normal voice.

Any ad on any medium should not show any person below 18 years playing such games for real money winnings, it said.



To protect consumers interest we have issued an advisory to all Broadcasters to ensure that advertisement on online gaming and fantasy sports is not misleading.

निजी टीवी चैनलों से कहा गया है कि वे आय के अवसर या वैकल्पिक रोजगार विकल्प के तौर पर ऐसे विज्ञापन ना दिखाएं |

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/6rwPaMTXQV — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 5, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar said this has been issued to ensure that advertisement on online gaming and fantasy sports is not misleading.