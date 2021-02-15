MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ADQ considering $70 million infusion in Policybazaar parent Etechaces: Report

The infusion, if it goes through, would value the 13-year-old fintech firm Etechaces at $2 billion

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

ADQ, Abu Dhabi’s national investment company, is looking to invest $70 million in Etechaces Marketing and Consulting – the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, ahead of Policybazaar’s planned initial public offering (IPO) this year.

The infusion, if it goes through, would value the 13-year-old fintech firm Etechaces at $2 billion, sources told the Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

One source, involved in negotiations, told the paper talks have “made significant progress” and the deal could close “sometime this week” after a few bottlenecks are smoothed out.

The development comes after Policybazaar CEO Yashish Dahiya in July 2020 said the company is looking to raise $500 million ahead of its IPO in September 2021. Parent Etechaces has in fact raised $364 million from investors so far, including big names such as Info Edge, Inventus, Premji Invest, Softbank, Temasek, and Tiger Global.

Close

ADQ did not respond to queries, the report said.

A spokesperson for Policybazaar said the company receives a “lot of interest from marquee investors such as ADQ,” but has nothing to share, it added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ADQ #Business #company #investment #PolicyBazaar
first published: Feb 15, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.