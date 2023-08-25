English
    Adopting Africa as place to do agri can change world, alter food ecosystem: Sunil Mittal

    Sunil Bharti Mittal said Africa economic integration is gaining momentum, and expressed hope that the Africa Union will soon become a permanent member of G20.

    PTI
    August 25, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST
    Adopting Africa as place to do agriculture can change the world and alter food ecosystems, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration, said on Friday as he drew attention to ongoing global crisis in food production.

    Mittal said Africa economic integration is gaining momentum, and expressed hope that the Africa Union will soon become a permanent member of G20.

    Mittal asserted that African voice in G20 is "absolutely important".

    "Sixty per cent of world's arable and yet uncultivated land is in Africa...today we have all seen the crisis that the world is going through on food production...Just adopt Africa as place to do agriculture, perhaps some value added agriculture...the entire world can change," he said speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023.

