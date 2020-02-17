App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Puri sells holding worth Rs 156 crore in HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is in the process of finding a replacement for Puri, whose term ends on October 26, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
HDFC bank is preparing to replace Aditya Puri who has been at the helm of the bank since its inception and will be stepping down on October 26, 2020. Puri is currently the longest-serving chief executive of any private sector bank in the country with 25 years as managing director at HDFC. Here’s a list of other long serving CEOs (Image: Reuters)
HDFC bank is preparing to replace Aditya Puri who has been at the helm of the bank since its inception and will be stepping down on October 26, 2020. Puri is currently the longest-serving chief executive of any private sector bank in the country with 25 years as managing director at HDFC. Here’s a list of other long serving CEOs (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri has sold nearly one-fifth of his stake, worth Rs 156 crore, in the company.

Puri sold 12.5 lakh shares between February 11 and 12, worth Rs 156.4 crore, according to data available on the BSE.

Following the transaction, Puri holds 0.12 percent of the bank’s equity capital, as against 0.14 percent before the transaction. He holds 64.9 lakh shares after his latest trade.

Close

HDFC Bank is in the process of finding a replacement for Puri, whose term ends on October 26, 2020. The company has set up a Search Committee to look for Puri’s replacement.

related news

Shyamala Gopinath, Sanjiv Sachar, MD Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Srikanth Nadhamuni and Keki Mistry are the members of the committee while Puri is an advisor.

The lender has also hired global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to help search for Puri's successor.

Puri, who turns 70 in 2020, has been the bank’s MD since 1994. In FY19, his salary was Rs 55.87 crore, which included stock options.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 09:40 am

tags #HDFC Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.