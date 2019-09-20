Adani Transmission acquires Bikaner-Khetri project in Rajasthan

Adani Transmission (ATL) has acquired Bikaner-Khetri transmission project in Rajasthan from PFC Consulting, according to a regulatory filing. The company won the project linked to renewable power generation in Rajasthan through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

ATL signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting on September 20 for acquiring Bikaner-Khetri Transmission, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by PFC Consulting, for the implementation of the project.

ATL also completed the acquisition on September 20, the filing said.

The project is primarily being constructed to establish transmission system associated with Long Term Applications from Rajasthan Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) Part-0.