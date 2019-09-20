App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Transmission acquires Bikaner-Khetri project in Rajasthan

ATL signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting on September 20 for acquiring Bikaner-Khetri Transmission, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by PFC Consulting, for the implementation of the project

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Transmission (ATL) has acquired Bikaner-Khetri transmission project in Rajasthan from PFC Consulting, according to a regulatory filing. The company won the project linked to renewable power generation in Rajasthan through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

ATL signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting on September 20 for acquiring Bikaner-Khetri Transmission, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by PFC Consulting, for the implementation of the project.

ATL also completed the acquisition on September 20, the filing said.

Close

The project is primarily being constructed to establish transmission system associated with Long Term Applications from Rajasthan Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) Part-0.

related news

The company will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years. The project consists of approximately 480 circuit (ckt) km of 765kV line along with associated transmission system.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:01 am

tags #Adani Transmission #ATL #Business #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.