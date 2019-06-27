App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Ports plans to raise $750 million

"The finance committee of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 750 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the notes," APSEZ said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday announced plans to raise USD 750 million (approx Rs 5,195 crore) to fund its capital expenditure requirement and also to retire some of its debt.

"The finance committee of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 750 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the notes," APSEZ said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds primarily for capital expenditure, including on-lending to subsidiaries for purposes, and the remainder for repaying existing indebtedness as permitted under the applicable laws including the external commercial borrowing guidelines and/or if required, approvals of the Reserve Bank of India.

Close

The notes are expected be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd, the company added.

Shares of APSEZ were trading 0.92 per cent lower at Rs 411.20 apiece on BSE.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Business #Companies

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

