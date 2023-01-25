Adani Group responds to Hindenburg report, calls it 'malicious'

Adani Group's Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder Singh, said in a statement that the company was shocked by the report, calling it a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations."

"The timing of the report’s publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine the Adani Group’s reputation with the principal objective of damaging the upcoming follow-on Public Offering from Adani Enterprises," it added.

"The Group has always been in compliance with all laws."

Reuters