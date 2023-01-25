 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Group responds to Hindenburg report, calls it 'malicious'

Reuters
Jan 25, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Hindenburg said its report was based on an investigation over two years that involved speaking with dozens of individuals, including former Adani Group executives as well as a review of documents.

Adani Group

Adani Group's Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder Singh, said in a statement that the company was shocked by the report, calling it a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations."

"The timing of the report’s publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine the Adani Group’s reputation with the principal objective of damaging the upcoming follow-on Public Offering from Adani Enterprises," it added.

Also readHindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks

"The Group has always been in compliance with all laws."