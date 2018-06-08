App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

ACME bags 75 MW solar project in UP at Rs 3.32/unit

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ACME Group bagged another 75 MW Solar PV capacity for Parasan solar park in Uttar Pradesh under a tariff-based reverse auction conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) today. ACME Group had won a 50 MW solar power project at Gujrai solar park in Uttar Pradesh in an auction conducted by the SECI yesterday.

"The SECI had invited solar tenders with cumulative capacity of 275 MW to be executed at multiple solar parks in Uttar Pradesh. Today ACME bid for 75 MW at Parasan solar park in Jalaun District of Uttar Pradesh and won it at a tariff of Rs 3.32/unit. The second best tariff offered was 3.34/unit," a company statement said.

ACME Solar is an independent power producer which constructs, owns and operates solar power plants in India.

After bagging 125 MW solar capacity, the company's total portfolio in Uttar Pradesh stands at 155 MW while its total portfolio will increase to 2900 MWp, the company said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 06:45 pm

tags #Acme Group #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

