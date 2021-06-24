MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Accenture revenue beats as pandemic boosts demand for cloud, IT consulting services

Accenture, which acquired a number of businesses during the quarter, witnessed higher demand for its IT consulting services as the pandemic forced more companies to shift towards a cloud-based digitization strategy.

Reuters
June 24, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
(Image: Shutterstock)

(Image: Shutterstock)

IT consulting firm Accenture Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world.

Accenture, which acquired a number of businesses during the quarter, witnessed higher demand for its IT consulting services as the pandemic forced more companies to shift towards a cloud-based digitization strategy.

Analysts say that the demand for IT consulting services is at a 20-year high and is likely to stay elevated, as businesses across sectors including finance and health depend on companies such as Accenture and its peers to adapt to a new hybrid work model.

Revenue rose to $13.3 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from $11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated revenues of $12.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 10 percent and 11 percent, above its previous outlook. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue to be $49.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Reuters
TAGS: #Accenture #Business
first published: Jun 24, 2021 06:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.