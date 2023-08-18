Abhinav Immigration to Host Study Abroad Event in New Delhi

Abhinav Immigration Services Pvt. Ltd., one of the most seasoned and renowned immigration brands globally, is pleased to announce that it will host an in-house study abroad event on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 11 AM to 5 PM IST at its head office in New Delhi.

The event is aimed at providing aspiring students with comprehensive information and guidance on various study abroad options, including how to study in Canada, one of the most popular destinations for international students. You will also learn about the admission processes, visa requirements, scholarships, and career opportunities in countries such as Australia, UK, USA, Germany, France, and more.

The event will feature presentations by experienced counsellors and representatives from leading universities and colleges across the world, including some of the best institutions to study in UK, a country with a rich academic heritage and a diverse culture. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with them one-on-one and get their queries answered.

The event is free and open to all students who wish to pursue higher education abroad. However, prior registration is mandatory as seats are limited.

To secure your spot for the event, please fill out our registration form or call directly at +91-8595338595.

“Don’t miss this chance to explore your options and prepare for your future!”