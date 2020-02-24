App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abbott launches quadrivalent vaccine for influenza in India

"We are excited with the launch of the quadrivalent version of our flu vaccine, which can be offered to both children above six months and adults. This particular type of vaccine provides good immune response with less side-effects," Abbott India Medical Director Srirupa Das said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global healthcare major Abbott on Monday said it has launched a new inactivated quadrivalent vaccine for influenza offering protection against four virus strains in India. It is the only 0.5 ml quadrivalent flu vaccine in India that has been approved for use in children below three years, Abbott said in a statement.

This is yet another significant step in Abbott's endeavour to protect as many people as possible against the flu, she added.

Influenza is a highly infectious respiratory disease caused by viruses.

In India, Abbott was established in 1910, and currently has over 12,000 employees in the country.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Abbott #Business #Companies #quadrivalent #vaccine

