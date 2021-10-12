AAVAS Financiers Q2 Net Profit seen up 41.8% YoY to Rs. 93.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

AAVAS Financiers Q4 |Profit rose to Rs 59.72 cr versus Rs 54.33 cr, revenue rose to Rs 234.42 cr versus Rs 204.29 cr YoY. (Image: facebook.com/AavasFinanciersLtd)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects AAVAS Financiers to report net profit at Rs. 93.9 crore up 41.8% year-on-year (up 56.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 158.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 35.8% Y-o-Y (up 36.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 125.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

