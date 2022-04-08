English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    AAI-run airports provide space to self-help groups for selling local products

    The step has been taken under the Airports as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region (AVSAR) initiative, the AAI statement noted.

    PTI
    April 08, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    At each of the Indian airports run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a 100 to 200 square feet area has been earmarked for local self-help groups to sell their products, according to a statement on Friday.

    The step has been taken under the Airports as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region (AVSAR) initiative, the AAI statement noted.

    The AAI runs more than 100 airports across the country.

    The space is being allotted to the self-help groups on a turn-on-turn basis for 15 days, the statement noted.

    A few outlets have already been commissioned at Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Kushinagar, Udaipur and Amritsar airports where self-help groups operated by local women showcase and market homemade products like puffed rice, packaged papad, pickles, bamboo-based ladies bag or bottle or lamp sets, local artefacts, traditional craft to the air travellers, it mentioned.

    Close

    "More AAI airports are in the process of allotting space in coordination with state governments to such self-help groups in Ranchi, Kolkata, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Vadodara, Ranchi, Belagavi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Calicut, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat,” the statement noted.

    It said the interested self-help groups must apply through its website to get reserved space for their wares, it mentioned.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #AAI #Airports Authority of India #Business
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 05:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.