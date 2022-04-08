AAI-run airports provide space to self-help groups for selling local products

Representative image

At each of the Indian airports run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a 100 to 200 square feet area has been earmarked for local self-help groups to sell their products, according to a statement on Friday.

The step has been taken under the Airports as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region (AVSAR) initiative, the AAI statement noted.

The AAI runs more than 100 airports across the country.

The space is being allotted to the self-help groups on a turn-on-turn basis for 15 days, the statement noted.

A few outlets have already been commissioned at Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Kushinagar, Udaipur and Amritsar airports where self-help groups operated by local women showcase and market homemade products like puffed rice, packaged papad, pickles, bamboo-based ladies bag or bottle or lamp sets, local artefacts, traditional craft to the air travellers, it mentioned.

"More AAI airports are in the process of allotting space in coordination with state governments to such self-help groups in Ranchi, Kolkata, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Vadodara, Ranchi, Belagavi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Calicut, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat,” the statement noted.

It said the interested self-help groups must apply through its website to get reserved space for their wares, it mentioned.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes