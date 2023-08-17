76% Indian workers feel stress affecting productivity: Survey

The proportion of workers who say they feel supported by their managers when it comes to mental health at work - globally has fallen from 70 percent in 2022 to 64 percent in 2023.

Stress and mental health conditions continue to plague the workplace atmosphere in India, says a recent report, citing 76 percent Indian workers complaining of stressful work environment and 49 percent echoing the negative impact on productivity from their poor mental health.

The report, People at Work 2023: A Global Workforce View, by ADP Research Institute talks about employee attitude towards work environment and their expectations.

Globally, 65 percent workers say stress adversely affects their work and 47 percent share similar concerns regarding their mental well-being, down slightly from 53 percent last year, according to the survey of over 32,000 workers across 17 countries.

Also Read | How to pause and deal with email anxiety

“Numerous employers showed tremendous support for mental health and stress during the pandemic, but it is crucial for them to continue their vigilance. A compassionate workplace culture holds value for both employers and employees. When individuals feel safe and supported, they are significantly more likely to perform better in their roles, require fewer sick leaves, and develop a positive outlook towards the company they work for,” ADP Managing Director Rahul Goyal said.

On the other hand, the number of workers who say they feel supported by their managers when it comes to mental health at work, has fallen from 70 percent in 2022 to 64 percent this year globally.

In India, the percentage has gone down from 80 percent to 71 percent within the same timeframe.

Also Read | 88% Indians would trade high-paying jobs for mental wellbeing: Survey

“Implementing measures like employee assistance programmes and wellbeing initiatives can indicate that employers are rationalising and formalising their wellbeing support initiatives, potentially even outsourcing them, which can be beneficial,” Goyal said.

Around 71 percent employees in India mention that they can openly talk about their mental health at work, but almost six in 10 (56 percent) also believe that their managers or colleagues may lack the necessary tools to engage in mental health conversations without preconceived notions, the survey showed.