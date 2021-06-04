MARKET NEWS

65-year-old luggage retail chain shuts shop in Chennai due to COVID-19

The luggage market globally and in India has been severely impacted by the travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

Witco, a 65-year-old, luggage retail chain, has closed operations citing COVID-19 as the reason. The Chennai-based retailer, which also had a presence in Tiruchy and Kozhikode, operated 10 stores.

“We regret to inform you that we have closed down our business. The decision to close down this business was not an easy one, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on international travel it was not sustainable for us,” the company said on its website.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and our esteemed clientele for their patronage over the last 70 years,” it added.

The retailer sold products premium luggage brands such as Samsonite, Delsey, American Tourister, Case Logic, Nike, Puma, Fiorelli, Blues & Blues, and Gola. It also had its private labels Katya, Fling, DeeDee, Tandem, Witty, and Ethica. Besides its offline stores, the company also had a presence on e-commerce marketplaces Amazon and Myntra.
