Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Why RIL bought Netmeds and what does this mean for e-pharmacy space?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on how RIL's acquisition of Netmeds will change the e-pharmacy space going forward

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Industries (RIL) on August 18 announced the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in online pharmacy Netmeds' parent company Vitalic Health for Rs 620 crore valuing it at Rs 1,000 crore. The acquisition gives RIL’s retail unit Reliance Retail entry into a vertical e-commerce space, in addition to its online grocery platform JioMart.

So, what will RIL's entry mean for the e-pharma space? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL), which also controls Jio Platforms, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments that publishes Moneycontrol.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Business #India #Reliance Industries #video

