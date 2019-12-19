App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Unilever cuts sales outlook, what should you do with HUL?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out what investors should do with HUL stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Unilever, the parent company of Hindustan Unilever, recently announced a cut in sales growth outlook for 2019. This comes as a surprise for investors as the earlier sales guidance was at the lower end of its 3-5 percent multi-year range.

It now believes that sales for 2019 would come in even lower. Not just this, the FMCG player doesn't expect a swift recovery. While it expects H1 of 2020 to be better, growth is still expected to be below 3 percent.



Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 08:07 pm

tags #Hinudstan UniLever #HUL #video

