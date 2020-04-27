3 Point Analysis | TCS new 'work from home' model

Not all is negative about the novel coronavirus led-lockdown, certainly not for India's largest IT service firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The crisis has provided an opportunity for the company to discard its 20-year-old operating model and leapfrog into a new mode of work with an outlook for most of their employees working remotely.

TCS will ask 75 percent, or 4.5 lakh of its global workforce (including 3.5 lakh in India), to work from home permanently by 2025. The management believes they don't need more than 25 percent of the workforce in office in order to be 100 percent productive.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what's the vision the company has and how can it benefit the IT industry.