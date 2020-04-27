3 Point Analysis | TCS new 'work from home' model

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what's the vision the company has and how can it benefit the IT industry.
Not all is negative about the novel coronavirus led-lockdown, certainly not for India's largest IT service firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The crisis has provided an opportunity for the company to discard its 20-year-old operating model and leapfrog into a new mode of work with an outlook for most of their employees working remotely.
TCS will ask 75 percent, or 4.5 lakh of its global workforce (including 3.5 lakh in India), to work from home permanently by 2025. The management believes they don't need more than 25 percent of the workforce in office in order to be 100 percent productive.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what's the vision the company has and how can it benefit the IT industry.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 27, 2020 06:22 pm