Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | TCI Express revenue up 2% in Q3

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the earnings fineprint and outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Logistics solutions provider TCI Express continued to deliver robust quarterly performance in Q3FY20. TCIX's quarterly revenue grew by 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 268 crore during the October-December period.

With volume growth in realisations at 1 percent, TCIX's overall performance stood out in the challenging business environment.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the earnings fineprint and outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #3Point Analysis #industry #Q3FY20 result analysis

