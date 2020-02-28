3-Point Analysis | TCI Express revenue up 2% in Q3

Logistics solutions provider TCI Express continued to deliver robust quarterly performance in Q3FY20. TCIX's quarterly revenue grew by 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 268 crore during the October-December period.

With volume growth in realisations at 1 percent, TCIX's overall performance stood out in the challenging business environment.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the earnings fineprint and outlook on the company.