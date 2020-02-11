App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Safari Industries reports steady growth in Q3

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key fineprint and the outlook on the company.


Safari Industries reported steady growth in Q3 FY20, which is quite interesting given the current milieu. The luggage manufacturer had a decent run over the past few months, but the stock has remained an underperformer over a one-year perspective.

Overall weak sentiments have impacted consumer discretionary companies, and Safari Industries is no exception. Yet, it has succeeded in keeping its head above the water.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #quarterly earnings #Safari Industries #video

