Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | LVB-DBS Bank merged: What next for the beleaguered bank?

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim relief to the Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders’ petitions challenging the scheme of amalgamation with DBS Bank India. Find out what's in store for the troubled bank?

Moneycontrol News

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim relief to the Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders’ petitions challenging the scheme of amalgamation with DBS Bank India. Watch the video to know what this means and what's next for the beleaguered bank.

 
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #DBS Bank #Indian banking sector #Laxmi Vilas Bank #video

