you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Dhanuka Agritech reports 25% revenue growth in Q3

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on Dhanuka Agritech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dhanuka Agritech (DAL) reported a better than expected performance with 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue uptick in Q3FY20. A revenue growth of a healthy 40 percent in herbicides and 26 percent in fungicides offered a healthy volumes.

DAL revamped its marketing network to accelerate overall business growth and is focusing on high revenue-generating customers through various schemes.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #3Point Analysis #agriculture #Companies #Dhanuka Agritech #industry #Q3FY20 result analysis

