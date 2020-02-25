3-Point Analysis | Dhanuka Agritech reports 25% revenue growth in Q3

Dhanuka Agritech (DAL) reported a better than expected performance with 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue uptick in Q3FY20. A revenue growth of a healthy 40 percent in herbicides and 26 percent in fungicides offered a healthy volumes.

DAL revamped its marketing network to accelerate overall business growth and is focusing on high revenue-generating customers through various schemes.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint and outlook on the company.